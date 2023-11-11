The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the USC Trojans (7-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Autzen Stadium in a Pac-12 showdown.

Oregon has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, ranking second-best in total offense (539.8 yards per game) and 17th-best in total defense (301.7 yards allowed per game). On defense, USC is a bottom-25 unit, allowing 34.5 points per game (10th-worst). On the bright side, it is thriving on offense, accumulating 45.5 points per contest (second-best).

Oregon vs. USC Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Oregon vs. USC Key Statistics

Oregon USC 539.8 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 485.5 (4th) 301.7 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436 (128th) 207.3 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.8 (70th) 332.4 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.7 (5th) 4 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (55th) 12 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (52nd)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has 2,723 passing yards for Oregon, completing 78.1% of his passes and recording 25 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 116 rushing yards (12.9 ypg) on 37 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Mar'Keise Irving has 821 rushing yards on 119 carries with nine touchdowns. He's also tacked on 35 catches for 286 yards (31.8 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jordan James has been handed the ball 70 times this year and racked up 545 yards (60.6 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's leads his squad with 946 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 58 receptions (out of 80 targets) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has put up a 599-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 46 passes on 58 targets.

Terrance Ferguson's 27 catches have turned into 287 yards and two touchdowns.

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams leads USC with 2,958 yards on 216-of-313 passing with 28 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 146 rushing yards (14.6 ypg) on 84 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.

MarShawn Lloyd has rushed for 766 yards on 99 carries so far this year while scoring eight times on the ground. He's also added 10 catches, totaling 157 yards.

Austin Jones has run for 385 yards across 61 attempts, scoring five touchdowns.

Tahj Washington has racked up 833 receiving yards on 43 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Brenden Rice has collected 563 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns on 32 receptions.

Mario Williams has racked up 301 reciving yards (30.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

