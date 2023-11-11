When the Nashville Predators play the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Phillip Tomasino find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Tomasino stats and insights

Tomasino has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Jets 1 1 0 12:05 Away L 6-3 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:07 Away W 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:55 Home W 3-2 OT 10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 6-1 10/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:38 Away L 3-2 10/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:08 Home W 3-0 10/10/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:30 Away L 5-3

Predators vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.