The Nashville Predators will host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, November 11, with the Coyotes having dropped three consecutive road games.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs Coyotes Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have allowed 42 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.

The Predators rank 23rd in the league with 37 goals scored (2.8 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Predators have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Predators have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 29 goals during that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 13 4 10 14 11 6 33.3% Ryan O'Reilly 13 7 4 11 4 13 56% Thomas Novak 13 6 4 10 7 13 46.3% Luke Evangelista 13 1 7 8 13 5 0% Roman Josi 13 2 6 8 8 2 -

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes give up 2.8 goals per game (37 in total), 12th in the league.

With 40 goals (3.1 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 17th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players