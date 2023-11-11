The Arizona Coyotes (6-6-1) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Nashville Predators (5-8) on Saturday, November 11 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS.

Predators vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-145) Coyotes (+120) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have been listed as a moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and went 1-1 in those games.

Nashville has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Predators have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

In eight games this season, Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Predators vs Coyotes Additional Info

Predators vs. Coyotes Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 37 (23rd) Goals 40 (17th) 42 (16th) Goals Allowed 37 (12th) 11 (10th) Power Play Goals 14 (5th) 13 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (22nd)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 4-6-0 overall.

In its past 10 games, Nashville hit the over four times.

The average amount of goals in the Predators' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During their last 10 games, the Predators have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Predators offense's 37 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

On defense, the Predators have conceded 42 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in league play.

The team is ranked 21st in goal differential at -5.

