Predators vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Arizona Coyotes (6-6-1) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Nashville Predators (5-8) on Saturday, November 11 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS.
Predators vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-145)
|Coyotes (+120)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have been listed as a moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and went 1-1 in those games.
- Nashville has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Predators have an implied win probability of 59.2%.
- In eight games this season, Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Predators vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|37 (23rd)
|Goals
|40 (17th)
|42 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|37 (12th)
|11 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (5th)
|13 (28th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (22nd)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 4-6-0 overall.
- In its past 10 games, Nashville hit the over four times.
- The average amount of goals in the Predators' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During their last 10 games, the Predators have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Predators offense's 37 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- On defense, the Predators have conceded 42 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in league play.
- The team is ranked 21st in goal differential at -5.
