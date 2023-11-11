MEAC Games Today: How to Watch MEAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
As we head into Week 11 of the college football season, there are three games involving teams from the MEAC on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MEAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Morgan State Bears at South Carolina State Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Norfolk State Spartans at Delaware State Hornets
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Carolina Central Eagles at Howard Bison
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.