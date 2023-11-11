MVFC Games Today: How to Watch MVFC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 11 college football schedule features six games involving schools from the MVFC. Hoping to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.
MVFC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Youngstown State Penguins
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Murray State Racers at Illinois State Redbirds
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at South Dakota Coyotes
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Western Illinois Leathernecks at Indiana State Sycamores
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northern Iowa Panthers at Missouri State Bears
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southern Illinois Salukis at North Dakota State Bison
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
