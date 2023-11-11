Looking to see how the three games with Patriot League teams played out in Week 11 of the college football slate?. Read below for the top performers and results from all of those games.

Week 11 Patriot League Results

Army 17 Holy Cross 14

Pregame Favorite: Army (-11.5)

Army (-11.5) Pregame Total: 56.5

Army Leaders

Passing: Bryson Daily (4-for-6, 79 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Bryson Daily (4-for-6, 79 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Daily (19 ATT, 83 YDS)

Daily (19 ATT, 83 YDS) Receiving: Casey Reynolds (1 TAR, 1 REC, 69 YDS)

Holy Cross Leaders

Passing: Matthew Sluka (16-for-23, 156 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Matthew Sluka (16-for-23, 156 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Sluka (37 ATT, 171 YDS)

Sluka (37 ATT, 171 YDS) Receiving: Jalen Coker (10 TAR, 7 REC, 54 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Army Holy Cross 269 Total Yards 395 79 Passing Yards 156 190 Rushing Yards 239 0 Turnovers 2

Colgate 37 Lehigh 21

Colgate Leaders

Passing: Jake Stearney (28-for-34, 360 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jake Stearney (28-for-34, 360 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Chris Gee (8 ATT, 38 YDS)

Chris Gee (8 ATT, 38 YDS) Receiving: Treyvhon Saunders (8 TAR, 8 REC, 132 YDS, 1 TD)

Lehigh Leaders

Passing: Dante Perri (10-for-21, 146 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Dante Perri (10-for-21, 146 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Luke Yoder (13 ATT, 76 YDS, 1 TD)

Luke Yoder (13 ATT, 76 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Connor Kennedy (7 TAR, 7 REC, 126 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Colgate Lehigh 485 Total Yards 341 360 Passing Yards 216 125 Rushing Yards 125 1 Turnovers 0

Georgetown 50 Bucknell 47

Georgetown Leaders

Passing: Tyler Knoop (27-for-38, 361 YDS, 4 TDs, 2 INTs)

Tyler Knoop (27-for-38, 361 YDS, 4 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Naieem Kearney (11 ATT, 31 YDS, 1 TD)

Naieem Kearney (11 ATT, 31 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jimmy Kibble (8 TAR, 8 REC, 179 YDS, 2 TDs)

Bucknell Leaders

Passing: Ralph Rucker (20-for-41, 296 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)

Ralph Rucker (20-for-41, 296 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Rushawn Baker (17 ATT, 97 YDS, 3 TDs)

Rushawn Baker (17 ATT, 97 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Christian Tait (4 TAR, 4 REC, 85 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Bucknell Georgetown 432 Total Yards 422 296 Passing Yards 361 136 Rushing Yards 61 3 Turnovers 2

Next Week's Patriot League Games

Bucknell Bison at Marist Red Foxes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field

Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Georgetown Hoyas at Holy Cross Crusaders

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Fitton Field

Fitton Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Lafayette Leopards at Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Murray H. Goodman Stadium

Murray H. Goodman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Fordham Rams at Colgate Raiders

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium

Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

