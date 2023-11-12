Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons' Week 10 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Patterson's stats below.

On the ground, Patterson has season stats of 14 rushes for 63 yards and zero TDs, picking up 4.5 yards per carry. He also has three catches on three targets for 16 yards.

Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

No other RB is on the injury list for the Falcons.

Week 10 Injury Reports

Falcons vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Patterson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 14 63 0 4.5 3 3 16 0

Patterson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 5 Texans 0 0 0 1 7 0 Week 6 Commanders 1 0 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 10 56 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Titans 2 7 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 1 0 0 1 3 0

