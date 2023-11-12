Drake London vs. the Cardinals' Defense: Week 10 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Atlanta Falcons' Drake London will be up against the Arizona Cardinals' defense and Zaven Collins in Week 10 action at State Farm Stadium. See below for more stats and analysis on the Falcons receivers' matchup versus the Cardinals pass defense.
Falcons vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cardinals
|56.7
|7.1
|41
|110
|7.02
Drake London vs. Zaven Collins Insights
Drake London & the Falcons' Offense
- Drake London's 438 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 57 times and has registered 37 catches and two touchdowns.
- In the air, Atlanta is 12th in passing yards in the league with 1,979, or 219.9 per game.
- The Falcons are 21st in the NFL in points scored per game, at 18.4.
- Atlanta ranks 21st in the league in pass rate, averaging 33.4 pass attempts per contest (301 total pass attempts).
- The Falcons have made 34 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 18th in the NFL. They throw the ball 41.5% of the time in the red zone.
Zaven Collins & the Cardinals' Defense
- Zaven Collins leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 21 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and two passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Arizona has surrendered 2,014 passing yards this season, ranking 22nd in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it ranks 26th in the NFL with 14.
- This season, the Cardinals' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 29th in the NFL with 26.7 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 29th with 3,172 total yards allowed (352.4 per game).
- Arizona has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Cardinals have given up a touchdown pass to 12 players this season.
Drake London vs. Zaven Collins Advanced Stats
|Drake London
|Zaven Collins
|Rec. Targets
|57
|7
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|37
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.8
|5
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|438
|21
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|54.8
|2.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|99
|5.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|11
|3.5
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|1
|Interceptions
