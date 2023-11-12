On Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, the Atlanta Falcons will visit the Arizona Cardinals.

Most of the top contributors for the Falcons and the Cardinals will have player props on the table for this game.

Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +650

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

James Conner Touchdown Odds

Conner Odds to Score First TD: +650

Conner Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

More Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Allgeier - 43.5 (-113) - Taylor Heinicke 222.5 (-113) - - Drake London - - 47.5 (-113) Kyle Pitts - - 36.5 (-113) Bijan Robinson - 56.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) Jonnu Smith - - 29.5 (-113)

More Cardinals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds James Conner - 52.5 (-113) - Marquise Brown - - 54.5 (-102) Kyler Murray 218.5 (-113) 25.5 (-113) - Trey McBride - - 43.5 (-113) Michael Wilson - - 32.5 (-113)

