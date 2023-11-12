The Arizona Cardinals (1-8) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

Falcons Insights

The Falcons put up 18.4 points per game, 8.3 fewer than the Cardinals allow per contest (26.7).

The Falcons average 344.3 yards per game, only 8.1 fewer than the 352.4 the Cardinals allow per outing.

Atlanta rushes for 124.4 yards per game, just 4.3 fewer yards than the 128.7 that Arizona allows per contest.

The Falcons have turned the ball over six more times (16 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Falcons Away Performance

The Falcons score 13 points per game in road games (5.4 fewer than overall) and allow 21 in away games (0.3 fewer than overall).

The Falcons accumulate 303.3 yards per game in road games (41 fewer than overall), and allow 340.5 in away games (36.5 more than overall).

The Falcons accumulate fewer rushing yards on the road (116.8 per game) than they do overall (124.4), and give up more (110.5 per game) than overall (106.9).

The Falcons convert 38.9% of third downs in road games (1.6% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 36.4% of third downs on the road (1.4% more than overall).

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at Tampa Bay W 16-13 FOX 10/29/2023 at Tennessee L 28-23 CBS 11/5/2023 Minnesota L 31-28 FOX 11/12/2023 at Arizona - CBS 11/26/2023 New Orleans - FOX 12/3/2023 at New York - FOX 12/10/2023 Tampa Bay - CBS

