Falcons vs. Cardinals: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 10
The Arizona Cardinals (1-8) are slight, 1.5-point underdogs as they look to break their six-game losing skid in a game against the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The point total has been set at 44.
Before the Falcons square off against the Cardinals, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting insights and trends. As the Cardinals ready for this matchup against the Falcons, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Falcons vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Atlanta Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Falcons (-1.5)
|44
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Falcons (-1.5)
|43.5
|-120
|+102
Atlanta vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV Info: CBS
Falcons vs. Cardinals Betting Insights
- Atlanta is only 2-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Falcons have one win ATS (1-5) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Atlanta games have hit the over on three of nine occasions (33.3%).
- Arizona has beaten the spread four times in nine games.
- As 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Cardinals are 4-5 against the spread.
- Of nine Arizona games so far this season, five have hit the over.
Falcons Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Taylor Heinicke
|216.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+135)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bijan Robinson
|-
|-
|55.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
