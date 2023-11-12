Falcons vs. Cardinals: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Atlanta Falcons (4-5) visit a struggling Arizona Cardinals (1-8) squad on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals have lost six straight games.
Before the Falcons take on the Cardinals, prepare for the matchup by checking out the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Falcons vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Falcons
|1.5
|43
|-125
|+105
Falcons vs. Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
Atlanta Falcons
- Atlanta has had an average of 40.7 points in their games this season, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Falcons have put together a record of 2-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Falcons have won three of their six games as moneyline favorites this year (50%).
- Atlanta has a record of 3-3 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (50%).
Arizona Cardinals
- The Cardinals have combined with their opponents to score more than 43 points in five of nine games this season.
- The average over/under for Arizona's matchups this season is 42.7, 0.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Cardinals have registered a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs in nine games this season and won one (11.1%) of those contests.
- Arizona has a record of 1-8, a 11.1% win rate, when it is set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
Falcons vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Falcons
|18.4
|21
|21.3
|20
|40.7
|3
|9
|Cardinals
|16.8
|27
|26.7
|28
|42.7
|5
|9
Falcons vs. Cardinals Betting Insights & Trends
Falcons
- In its last three contests, Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- In Atlanta's past three games, it has hit the over twice.
- The Falcons have a negative point differential on the season (-26 total points, -2.9 per game), as do the Cardinals (-89 total points, -9.9 per game).
Cardinals
- Arizona has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three games.
- The Cardinals have gone over the total once in their past three contests.
- The Falcons have a -26-point scoring differential on the season (-2.9 per game). The Cardinals also have been outscored by opponents this year (89 total points, 9.9 per game).
Falcons Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.7
|40.8
|40.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.8
|21.8
|21.8
|ATS Record
|2-7-0
|1-4-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-6-0
|2-3-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-3
|3-2
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
Cardinals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.7
|43.3
|42.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.8
|25.3
|26.2
|ATS Record
|4-5-0
|3-1-0
|1-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-4-0
|4-0-0
|1-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-8
|1-3
|0-5
