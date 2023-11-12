The Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) take the court against the North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Georgia vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network+

Georgia Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot 41.1% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 42.5% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
  • Georgia had a 9-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles ranked 134th.
  • Last year, the Bulldogs recorded just 2.6 more points per game (68.5) than the Eagles allowed (65.9).
  • Georgia had an 11-9 record last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last season, Georgia put up 6.6 more points per game (70.8) than it did on the road (64.2).
  • Defensively the Bulldogs played better in home games last year, allowing 65.8 points per game, compared to 81.5 when playing on the road.
  • Georgia made 6.8 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% when playing at home and 31.3% away from home.

Georgia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Oregon L 82-71 T-Mobile Arena
11/10/2023 Wake Forest W 80-77 Stegeman Coliseum
11/12/2023 North Carolina Central - Stegeman Coliseum
11/17/2023 Miami (FL) - Baha Mar Convention Center
11/24/2023 Winthrop - Stegeman Coliseum

