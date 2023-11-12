The Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) take the court against the North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Georgia vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network+

Georgia Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 41.1% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 42.5% the Eagles allowed to opponents.

Georgia had a 9-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles ranked 134th.

Last year, the Bulldogs recorded just 2.6 more points per game (68.5) than the Eagles allowed (65.9).

Georgia had an 11-9 record last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Georgia put up 6.6 more points per game (70.8) than it did on the road (64.2).

Defensively the Bulldogs played better in home games last year, allowing 65.8 points per game, compared to 81.5 when playing on the road.

Georgia made 6.8 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% when playing at home and 31.3% away from home.

Georgia Upcoming Schedule