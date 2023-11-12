The New York Jets (4-4) will play the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Jets favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 35.5 in the outing.

This week's matchup that pits the Jets against the Raiders is a great opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Read on for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Jets vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Jets have been winning after the first quarter in one game, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

New York's offense is averaging 2.1 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up seven points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Raiders have led after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

The Jets have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

New York's offense is averaging 5.1 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

The Raiders have been outscored in the second quarter six times and won three times in nine games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Jets have won the third quarter in five games this season, and they've lost in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, New York is averaging 3.4 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) this season. It is surrendering two points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Raiders have won the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in six games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

The Jets have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in four games.

New York's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.6 points on average in that quarter.

The Raiders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in four games.

Jets vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Jets have had the lead one time (1-0 in those games), have trailed six times (3-3), and have been tied one time (0-1).

The Raiders have had the lead three times (3-0 in those games) and have been losing six times (1-5) at the conclusion of the first half.

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games, going 3-2 in those contests, and they have lost the second half in three games (1-2).

New York's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 6.6 points on average in the second half.

In nine games this year, the Raiders have won the second half four times, been outscored four times, and tied one time.

