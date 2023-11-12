When the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals match up in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Jonnu Smith find his way into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Jonnu Smith score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith has amassed 422 yards receiving (on 34 catches) and two TDs. He has been targeted 42 times, and is averaging 46.9 yards per game.

Smith has reeled in two touchdown catches this season in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

Jonnu Smith Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Packers 6 4 47 0 Week 3 @Lions 8 5 37 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 6 6 95 0 Week 5 Texans 7 6 67 0 Week 6 Commanders 5 4 36 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 3 3 27 0 Week 8 @Titans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Vikings 6 5 100 1

