Will Kyle Pitts Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kyle Pitts did not participate in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons match up against the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Looking for Pitts' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Pitts has been targeted 53 times, with season stats of 389 yards on 32 receptions (12.2 per catch) and one TD. He also has one carry for -4 yards.
Kyle Pitts Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Personal Matter
- The Falcons have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Drake London (LP/groin): 37 Rec; 438 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Mack Hollins (out/ankle): 17 Rec; 247 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Falcons vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Pitts 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|53
|32
|389
|91
|1
|12.2
Pitts Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|3
|2
|44
|0
|Week 2
|Packers
|5
|2
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Lions
|9
|5
|41
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|4
|2
|21
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|11
|7
|87
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|6
|4
|43
|1
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|5
|3
|47
|0
|Week 8
|@Titans
|5
|3
|35
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|5
|4
|56
|0
