Sunday's contest that pits the Mercer Bears (1-1) versus the Clemson Tigers (2-0) at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 67-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Mercer, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on November 12.

The Bears' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 70-62 win against Florida Atlantic.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mercer vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mercer vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 67, Clemson 63

Other SoCon Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mercer Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears had a -14 scoring differential last season, putting up 64.8 points per game (183rd in college basketball) and allowing 65.3 (204th in college basketball).

In conference play, Mercer scored more points (67.9 per game) than it did overall (64.8) in 2022-23.

At home, the Bears put up 65.8 points per game last season, 0.6 more than they averaged away (65.2).

Mercer allowed fewer points at home (63.3 per game) than away (65.3) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.