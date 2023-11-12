Atlanta Falcons receiver Van Jefferson will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), up against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are ranked 17th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 223.8 per game.

Jefferson has 151 yards on 13 catches. He has been targeted 28 times, and averages 18.9 yards receiving per contest.

Jefferson vs. the Cardinals

Jefferson vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 4 GP / 54 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 54 REC YPG / REC TD Arizona has allowed four opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

12 players have caught a TD pass against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 223.8 passing yards the Cardinals allow per game makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Cardinals have scored 14 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Cardinals' defense is 26th in the NFL in that category.

Falcons Player Previews

Van Jefferson Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Jefferson Receiving Insights

In 33.3% of his opportunities (twice in six games), Jefferson has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

He has racked up 5.4 yards per target (151 yards on 28 targets).

Jefferson does not have a TD reception this year in eight games.

Jefferson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

