The Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton will be up against the Buffalo Bills' defense and Micah Hyde in Week 10 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Broncos pass catchers' matchup against the Bills secondary.

Broncos vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bills 70 8.8 28 88 7.10

Courtland Sutton vs. Micah Hyde Insights

Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense

Courtland Sutton's 380 receiving yards (47.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 33 receptions on 46 targets with six touchdowns.

Through the air, Denver is having trouble when it drops back to pass this season, with just 1,483 passing yards (185.4 per game). It ranks fifth with 16 passing touchdowns.

The Broncos have tallied 172 points this year, ranking 19th in the league with 21.5 points per contest. In terms of total yards, they are 27th in the NFL with 2,417 total yards (302.1 per contest).

Denver sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 29.1 times per game (fourth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Broncos have made 39 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 14th in the league. They pass the ball 54.9% of the time in the red zone.

Micah Hyde & the Bills' Defense

Micah Hyde has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 37 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Buffalo is 21st in the league at 1,976 (219.6 per game).

The Bills are conceding the ninth-fewest points in the league, 17.8 per game.

Buffalo has given up more than 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

The Bills have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Courtland Sutton vs. Micah Hyde Advanced Stats

Courtland Sutton Micah Hyde Rec. Targets 46 23 Def. Targets Receptions 33 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.5 18 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 380 37 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 47.5 4.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 67 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 2 Interceptions

