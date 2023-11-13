Courtland Sutton vs. the Bills' Defense: Week 10 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton will be up against the Buffalo Bills' defense and Micah Hyde in Week 10 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Broncos pass catchers' matchup against the Bills secondary.
Broncos vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bills
|70
|8.8
|28
|88
|7.10
Courtland Sutton vs. Micah Hyde Insights
Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense
- Courtland Sutton's 380 receiving yards (47.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 33 receptions on 46 targets with six touchdowns.
- Through the air, Denver is having trouble when it drops back to pass this season, with just 1,483 passing yards (185.4 per game). It ranks fifth with 16 passing touchdowns.
- The Broncos have tallied 172 points this year, ranking 19th in the league with 21.5 points per contest. In terms of total yards, they are 27th in the NFL with 2,417 total yards (302.1 per contest).
- Denver sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 29.1 times per game (fourth-fewest in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Broncos have made 39 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 14th in the league. They pass the ball 54.9% of the time in the red zone.
Micah Hyde & the Bills' Defense
- Micah Hyde has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 37 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.
- Looking at passing yards allowed, Buffalo is 21st in the league at 1,976 (219.6 per game).
- The Bills are conceding the ninth-fewest points in the league, 17.8 per game.
- Buffalo has given up more than 100 receiving yards to two players this season.
- The Bills have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Courtland Sutton vs. Micah Hyde Advanced Stats
|Courtland Sutton
|Micah Hyde
|Rec. Targets
|46
|23
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|33
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.5
|18
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|380
|37
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|47.5
|4.1
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|67
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|9
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|6
|2
|Interceptions
