Monday's game features the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) and the Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) clashing at Stegeman Coliseum (on November 13) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-63 victory for Georgia Southern.

The Eagles came out on top in their last game 82-58 against Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 71, Georgia 63

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia Southern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles' +259 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game) was a result of scoring 79 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 70.7 per contest (315th in college basketball).

In Sun Belt action, Georgia Southern averaged 3.8 fewer points (75.2) than overall (79) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Eagles averaged 8.4 more points per game at home (84.6) than away (76.2).

At home, Georgia Southern gave up 66.9 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than it allowed on the road (72.2).

