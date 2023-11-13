In Week 10 action at Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs will be up against the Denver Broncos defense and Justin Simmons. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Buffalo receivers against the Broncos' pass defense.

Bills vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN

Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Broncos 125.4 13.9 3 22 12.33

Stefon Diggs vs. Justin Simmons Insights

Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense

Stefon Diggs' 834 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 97 times and has collected 70 receptions and seven touchdowns.

In the air, Buffalo has thrown for the fourth-highest number of yards in the league at 2,359, or 262.1 per game.

The Bills are scoring 26.7 points per game, the third-most in the NFL.

Buffalo has been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, passing the ball 36.0 times contest, which is eighth in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Bills have been one of the most pass-happy teams this season, passing the ball 44 times, which ranks them fourth in the NFL.

Justin Simmons & the Broncos' Defense

Justin Simmons leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 30 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Denver is 22nd in the NFL with 2,014 passing yards allowed (251.8 per game) and 32nd in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.6).

So far this season, the Broncos have had one of the bottom defenses in the league, ranking 26th in the NFL by surrendering 28.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 31st in the NFL with 405.9 total yards allowed per contest.

Denver has allowed three players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed a touchdown pass to 13 players this season.

Stefon Diggs vs. Justin Simmons Advanced Stats

Stefon Diggs Justin Simmons Rec. Targets 97 17 Def. Targets Receptions 70 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.9 12 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 834 30 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 92.7 5.0 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 251 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 2 Interceptions

