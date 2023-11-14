Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brantley County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Brantley County, Georgia today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Brantley County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brantley County High School at Wayne County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Nahunta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
