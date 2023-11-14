Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Cobb County, Georgia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Eagle's Landing Christian Academy at The Walker School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14

7:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Springs High School at Lassiter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14

7:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Dominion Christian School at The King's Academy