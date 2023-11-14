Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Forsyth County, Georgia has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Forsyth County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Forsyth High School at Forsyth Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Cumming, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Prep School at Fideles Christian School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Cumming, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.