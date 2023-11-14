Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
The Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) play the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jacksonville (-6.5)
|128.5
|-275
|+230
|FanDuel
|Jacksonville (-6.5)
|128.5
|-265
|+210
Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Georgia Southern went 15-12-0 ATS last year.
- The Eagles were 3-4 ATS last year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- Jacksonville covered nine times in 24 chances against the spread last season.
- A total of 12 Dolphins games last season went over the point total.
