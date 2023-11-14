If you live in Glynn County, Georgia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Glynn County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Glynn Academy at Tattnall County High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14

6:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Reidsville, GA

Reidsville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Charlton County High School at Brunswick High School