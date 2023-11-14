The Atlanta Hawks (2-2), on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, take on the Detroit Pistons (2-2). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, BSSE

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young's numbers last season were 26.2 points, 3 boards and 10.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 33.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Dejounte Murray put up 20.5 points, 5.3 boards and 6.1 assists last year, shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.4% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Clint Capela's numbers last season were 12 points, 11 boards and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 65.3% from the floor (third in league).

Onyeka Okongwu posted 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists, shooting 63.8% from the field (fifth in league).

De'Andre Hunter posted 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Pistons Players to Watch

Per game, Jaden Ivey provided points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists last year. He also averaged 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Killian Hayes posted 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He made 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 28% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Jalen Duren posted 9.1 points, 8.9 boards and 1.1 assists. He made 64.8% of his shots from the field.

Isaiah Stewart posted 11.3 points, 8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He made 44.2% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Alec Burks' numbers last season were 12.8 points, 3.1 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He made 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Hawks vs. Pistons Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pistons Hawks 110.3 Points Avg. 118.4 118.5 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 45.4% Field Goal % 48.3% 35.1% Three Point % 35.2%

