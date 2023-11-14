The Detroit Pistons (2-9) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (5-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.

Hawks vs. Pistons Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: BSDET and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Hawks -4.5 233.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • In six of nine games this season, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to total more than 233.5 points.
  • The average point total in Atlanta's matchups this year is 237.3, 3.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Hawks have compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread.
  • Atlanta has won two of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Atlanta has played as a favorite of -190 or more twice this season and split those games.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hawks have a 65.5% chance to win.

Hawks vs Pistons Additional Info

Hawks vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Hawks 6 66.7% 120.3 230 117 231.2 234.8
Pistons 3 27.3% 109.7 230 114.2 231.2 220.6

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • Atlanta has a worse record against the spread in home games (1-3-0) than it does on the road (2-3-0).
  • The Hawks average 6.1 more points per game (120.3) than the Pistons allow (114.2).
  • When Atlanta puts up more than 114.2 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Hawks vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Hawks and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Hawks 3-6 0-3 5-4
Pistons 5-6 4-4 7-4

Hawks vs. Pistons Point Insights

Hawks Pistons
120.3
Points Scored (PG)
 109.7
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 23
3-4
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 2-0
5-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 1-1
117
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.2
23
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
1-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 5-4
1-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 2-7

