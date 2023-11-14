The Georgia State Panthers (2-0) hit the court against the Kennesaw State Owls (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Owls scored an average of 67.7 points per game last year, 6.3 more points than the 61.4 the Panthers allowed to opponents.

Kennesaw State went 9-2 last season when allowing fewer than 61.3 points.

Last year, the Panthers recorded 5.9 fewer points per game (61.3) than the Owls allowed (67.2).

Georgia State had a 5-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kennesaw State Schedule