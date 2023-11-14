Tuesday's contest at Ellis T. Johnson Arena has the Mercer Bears (1-1) squaring off against the Morehead State Eagles (1-2) at 7:00 PM (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a win for Mercer by a score of 74-70, who is slightly favored by our model.

The game has no line set.

Mercer vs. Morehead State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morehead, Kentucky

Morehead, Kentucky Venue: Ellis T. Johnson Arena

Mercer vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 74, Morehead State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercer vs. Morehead State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mercer (-4.8)

Mercer (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Mercer Performance Insights

Mercer ranked 255th in college basketball last season with 68.7 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 82nd with 67 points allowed per contest.

The Bears were 187th in the nation with 31.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 65th with 29.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

Mercer delivered 12.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 193rd in the nation.

The Bears committed 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

The Bears made 5.9 three-pointers per game (320th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 33.4% three-point percentage (221st-ranked).

Last year Mercer allowed 6.1 three-pointers per game (46th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33% (120th-ranked) from three-point land.

In terms of shot breakdown, Mercer took 68.9% two-pointers (accounting for 77% of the team's baskets) and 31.1% three-pointers (23%).

