The Morehead State Eagles (1-2) and the Mercer Bears (1-1) hit the court in a game with no set line at Ellis T. Johnson Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. Morehead State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morehead, Kentucky

Morehead, Kentucky Venue: Ellis T. Johnson Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Betting Records & Stats

In Mercer's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.

The Bears' record against the spread last season was 11-18-0.

Morehead State sported a 16-10-0 ATS record last season compared to the 11-18-0 mark from Mercer.

Mercer vs. Morehead State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Morehead State 69.8 138.5 66.6 133.6 138.5 Mercer 68.7 138.5 67 133.6 136.6

Additional Mercer Insights & Trends

The Bears scored an average of 68.7 points per game last year, only 2.1 more points than the 66.6 the Eagles allowed.

When it scored more than 66.6 points last season, Mercer went 9-7 against the spread and 12-8 overall.

Mercer vs. Morehead State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Morehead State 16-10-0 9-17-0 Mercer 11-18-0 10-19-0

Mercer vs. Morehead State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Morehead State Mercer 14-2 Home Record 7-7 8-9 Away Record 4-10 9-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

