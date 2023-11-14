The Nashville Predators' (5-9) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Tuesday, November 14 matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (8-6) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body Ryan McDonagh D Questionable Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Trevor Zegras C Questionable Lower Body Chase De Leo C Out Knee Brock McGinn LW Out Lower Body Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators Season Insights

Nashville's 42 total goals (three per game) make it the 22nd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

They have the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential at -7.

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks have 44 goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the league.

Anaheim's total of 41 goals allowed (2.9 per game) ranks 12th in the league.

Their +3 goal differential is 12th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Predators vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-165) Ducks (+140) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.