You can find player prop bet odds for Filip Forsberg, Frank Vatrano and other players on the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks ahead of their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Ducks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Forsberg is Nashville's top contributor with 17 points. He has six goals and 11 assists this season.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 11 2 1 3 7 at Jets Nov. 9 2 0 2 3 at Flames Nov. 7 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Nov. 4 1 2 3 4 at Kraken Nov. 2 0 1 1 5

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Ryan O'Reilly has totaled 12 points (0.9 per game), scoring eight goals and adding four assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 11 1 0 1 5 at Jets Nov. 9 0 0 0 3 at Flames Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Nov. 4 3 1 4 3 at Kraken Nov. 2 0 0 0 0

Thomas Novak Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Thomas Novak has 12 total points for Nashville, with six goals and six assists.

Novak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 11 0 2 2 1 at Jets Nov. 9 0 0 0 1 at Flames Nov. 7 0 1 1 2 at Oilers Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 at Kraken Nov. 2 1 0 1 5

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Vatrano drives the offense for Anaheim with 15 points (1.1 per game), with 11 goals and four assists in 14 games (playing 18:19 per game).

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 12 2 1 3 5 vs. Flyers Nov. 10 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 5 0 2 2 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 1 0 0 0 4

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Mason McTavish is one of the impact players on offense for Anaheim with 15 total points (1.1 per game), with seven goals and eight assists in 14 games.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 12 1 0 1 4 vs. Flyers Nov. 10 0 1 1 6 vs. Penguins Nov. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 5 1 0 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 1 0 1 1 1

