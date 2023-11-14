Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Richmond County, Georgia today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Richmond County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Evans High School at Academy of Richmond County
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Curtis Baptist School at Westminster Schools of Augusta
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
