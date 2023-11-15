The Atlanta Hawks (6-4) square off against the New York Knicks (5-5) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MSG

BSSE and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 113 - Knicks 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 1.5)

Knicks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-1.4)

Hawks (-1.4) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.5

The Knicks (6-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40% of the time, 20% more often than the Hawks (4-6-0) this year.

New York covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 25% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (20%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, New York and its opponents aren't as successful (30% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (60%).

The Hawks have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-2) this season while the Knicks have a .000 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (0-4).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks have a top-five offense this season, ranking fourth-best in the league with 120.9 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank 23rd with 117.3 points allowed per contest.

Atlanta is averaging 46.1 boards per game (ninth-ranked in league). It is allowing 42 rebounds per contest (seventh-ranked).

This year, the Hawks rank 10th in the league in assists, dishing out 26.6 per game.

So far this year, Atlanta is averaging 15 turnovers per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) and forcing 15.2 turnovers per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Hawks are sinking 12.8 threes per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this year, while sporting a 35.5% three-point percentage (17th-ranked).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.