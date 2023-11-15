Hawks vs. Knicks November 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:20 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (2-3), on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at State Farm Arena, play the Atlanta Hawks (3-2). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.
Hawks vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, MSG
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young puts up 21.3 points, 2 rebounds and 10 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocks.
- Dejounte Murray posts 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jalen Johnson puts up 14.5 points, 2 assists and 7 boards per game.
- Clint Capela averages 10.5 points, 10.8 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the floor.
- De'Andre Hunter averages 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the floor and 45% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made treys per game.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle is putting up 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He's also sinking 27.7% of his shots from the floor and 30% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.
- On a per-game basis, Jalen Brunson gives the Knicks 20 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
- The Knicks are getting 22.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from RJ Barrett this year.
- The Knicks are receiving 5.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Mitchell Robinson this season.
- The Knicks are receiving 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this year.
Hawks vs. Knicks Stat Comparison
|Hawks
|Knicks
|122.8
|Points Avg.
|103
|117.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|102
|49.2%
|Field Goal %
|40%
|34.4%
|Three Point %
|33.9%
