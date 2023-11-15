Sportsbooks have set player props for Domantas Sabonis and others when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -118) 12.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: -147)

Sabonis is averaging 17.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 15 boards per game, 2.5 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Sabonis averages 5.7 assists, 0.8 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -132)

The 16 points Keegan Murray has scored per game this season is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (14.5).

He has pulled down 7.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Murray's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

