Top Lakers vs. Kings Players to Watch - November 15
LeBron James is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) square off against the Sacramento Kings (5-4) at Crypto.com Arena.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Kings
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, NBCS-CA
Lakers' Last Game
The Lakers were victorious in their most recent game against the Grizzlies, 134-107, on Tuesday. D'Angelo Russell was their high scorer with 24 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|D'Angelo Russell
|24
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|Rui Hachimura
|23
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Anthony Davis
|19
|11
|5
|0
|6
|0
Kings' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Kings topped the Cavaliers on Monday, 132-120. De'Aaron Fox scored a team-high 28 points (and chipped in six assists and two boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|28
|2
|6
|1
|0
|2
|Keegan Murray
|25
|8
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Domantas Sabonis
|23
|9
|10
|0
|2
|1
Lakers vs Kings Additional Info
|Lakers vs Kings Prediction
|Lakers vs Kings Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Kings Injury Report
|Lakers vs Kings Odds/Over/Under
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis is putting up 25.7 points, 2.7 assists and 12 boards per contest.
- James puts up 23 points, 10.3 boards and 7.3 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the floor and 29.4% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Russell's numbers on the season are 14 points, 7 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.
- Austin Reaves puts up 9.7 points, 4 boards and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.
- Taurean Prince averages 12.7 points, 2 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the field and 45% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis gives the Kings 17.7 points, 15 boards and 5.7 assists per game. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Keegan Murray's averages on the season are 16 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game.
- The Kings receive 17 points per game from Harrison Barnes, plus 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists.
- Malik Monk averages 13.7 points, 1.7 boards and 5.3 assists, making 39.4% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.
- Kevin Huerter gives the Kings 6.3 points, 4.7 boards and 2.7 assists per game, plus 0 steals and 1 block.
