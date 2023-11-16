Thursday's game at Tudor Fieldhouse has the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) taking on the Rice Owls (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 16). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-57 victory, heavily favoring Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets took care of business in their last outing 91-56 against Furman on Saturday.

Georgia Tech vs. Rice Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Georgia Tech vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 71, Rice 57

Georgia Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Yellow Jackets' -45 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.5 points per game) was a result of scoring 60.9 points per game (259th in college basketball) while allowing 62.4 per outing (118th in college basketball).

In conference play, Georgia Tech put up fewer points (60.3 per game) than it did overall (60.9) in 2022-23.

At home, the Yellow Jackets scored 65.1 points per game last season. Away, they scored 57.3.

In 2022-23, Georgia Tech gave up 2.7 fewer points per game at home (61.7) than on the road (64.4).

