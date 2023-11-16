The Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) take on the Mercer Bears (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Hawkins Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Mercer vs. Georgia 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs scored an average of 67.1 points per game last year, just 1.8 more points than the 65.3 the Bears allowed to opponents.

Georgia went 19-2 last season when giving up fewer than 64.8 points.

Last year, the 64.8 points per game the Bears recorded were 6.1 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (58.7).

Mercer had an 11-9 record last season when scoring more than 58.7 points.

Mercer Schedule