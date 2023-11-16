How to Watch the Mercer vs. Georgia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) take on the Mercer Bears (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Hawkins Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mercer vs. Georgia 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs scored an average of 67.1 points per game last year, just 1.8 more points than the 65.3 the Bears allowed to opponents.
- Georgia went 19-2 last season when giving up fewer than 64.8 points.
- Last year, the 64.8 points per game the Bears recorded were 6.1 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (58.7).
- Mercer had an 11-9 record last season when scoring more than 58.7 points.
Mercer Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|L 70-64
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|11/9/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 70-62
|Hawkins Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 90-66
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|11/19/2023
|Tulane
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|11/22/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Enmarket Arena
