How to Watch AFL Football in the US Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The AFL slate today should provide some fireworks. The outings include playing in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match.
Watch AFL action on Fubo!
AFL Streaming Live Today
AFL Women's Premiership Football
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with AFL action all year long on Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.