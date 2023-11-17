ASUN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASUN teams will hit the court across two games on Friday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Lipscomb Bisons taking on the Tennessee State Tigers at Gentry Complex.
ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|South Carolina Upstate Spartans at Queens (NC) Royals
|12:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lipscomb Bisons at Tennessee State Tigers
|6:30 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
