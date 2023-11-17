If you live in Barrow County, Georgia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Barrow County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tattnall Square Academy at Bethlehem Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Bethlehem, GA

Bethlehem, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Winder-Barrow High School at Jackson County High School