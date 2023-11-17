Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bibb County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Bibb County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bibb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tattnall Square Academy at Bethlehem Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Bethlehem, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.