Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bulloch County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Bulloch County, Georgia is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Bulloch County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Telfair County High School at Portal Middle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Portal, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Statesboro High School at Harris County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Hamilton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Walton Academy at Bulloch Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Statesboro, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
