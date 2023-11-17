Carroll County, Georgia has high school football games on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.

Carroll County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Valdosta High School at Carrollton High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
  • Location: Carrollton, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

The Lovett School at Carroll County Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
  • Location: Carrollton, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Greene County High School at Bowdon High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
  • Location: Bowdon, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

