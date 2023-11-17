Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Carroll County, Georgia has high school football games on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carroll County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Valdosta High School at Carrollton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Lovett School at Carroll County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greene County High School at Bowdon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Bowdon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.