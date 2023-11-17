Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Chatham County, Georgia is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Chatham County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Savannah High School at Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
