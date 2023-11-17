Clint Capela plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capela, in his last time out, had eight points, two steals and two blocks in a 116-114 loss to the Knicks.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Capela, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+108)

Over 8.5 (+108) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Capela's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were third in the NBA last year, conceding 110.9 points per game.

Giving up 41.2 rebounds per contest last year, the 76ers were second in the league in that category.

Giving up an average of 24.2 assists last season, the 76ers were the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The 76ers gave up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game last year, fifth in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clint Capela vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 32 12 4 1 0 2 1 11/28/2022 33 10 16 0 0 0 1 11/12/2022 33 14 15 0 0 0 0 11/10/2022 26 18 20 0 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.