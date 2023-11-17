Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cobb County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Cobb County, Georgia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrison High School at South Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Cumming, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy at Providence Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
